6 houses gutted at Vethpora

Six houses were gutted in a devastating fire at Vethpora area here late last night.

Officials said fire started from a house at around 11:45 pm at Vethpora area of Syed Abad Soiteng and engulfed nearby structures. Panic gripped the area as flames went high and smoke engulfed the locality.

Amid chaos, the inhabitants rushed out of their houses and shifted to safer places. Several fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Local youth also joined the firefighting operation.

Some of the women fainted as they saw their houses up in flames. “We lost everything today” a woman said as she broke down.

The locals identified affected families as Maqsood Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Hassan Dar, Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Muhammad Shafi Dar and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar.

He added that bursting of gas cylinders made fire to spread quickly to nearby structures.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that Rs one lakh to each affected family has been sanctioned on immediate basis. “A team from district administration visited the spot and met the affected families. District administration will also provide them assistance in getting wood and other relevant things expeditiously for rebuilding of their houses,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, immediate relief under the State Disaster Response Fund was released to the victims of fire incident at Vethpora of Srinagar’s Lasjan area. Relief amount to the tune of 3.5 lakh rupees was released in favour of the six affected families. An official statement said the amount was released within 8 hours of the fire incident on the instructions of the DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. Tehsildar Panthachowk Yunus Bangroo who handed over the relief cheques also distributed items of use including kitchen and bedding items to the affected families.