6 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Sgr : Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five “notorious” drug peddlers in Kulgam and one in Srinagar.

According to police spokesperson, a huge quantity of banned drugs has been recovered from their possession. On specific information regarding drug peddling at Drien Qazigund, Police party led by SHO Qazigund under raided a Dhaba and arrested five notorious drug peddlers. They have been identified as Partap Singh resident of Dogar Kud, Shakeel Ahmad Wani resident of Panzath Wanpora, Raju Singh resident of Kud, Anchal Singh resident of Batote and Rajesh Kumar resident of Talab Tillow Jammu.

During checking, officers were able to recover 1642 bottles of illicit liquor, Poppy straw 186 Kgs, Cannabis (Charas) 200 grams from their possession. They have been shifted to PS Qazigund where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 251/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and further investigation has been initiated into the case.

Meanwhile in summer capital, Srinagar, officers at a checkpoint established at Jehlum Market Batmaloo arrested one drug peddler identified as Muhammad Ramzan Qasba resident of Mansoor Colony Bemina. During checking, Policemen recovered 160 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been shifted to PS Shaheed Gunj where he remains into custody.

A case vide FIR No.110/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Shaheed Gunj and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace as reiterated in our community,” Police spokesperson said.