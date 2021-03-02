6 rooms for 633 students at Zachaldara Higher Secondary

Lack of accommodation and dearth of teaching staff is a common problem with most of the government schools across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and even among them Government Higher Secondary School Zachaldara stands out with only six class rooms for 633 students.

Such a large number of students confined in such a small space has turned the dream of quality into a nightmare. “Dearth of staff and non availability of permanent principal is telling upon the smooth functioning of school and with absence of education, environmental science and history lecturers students suffer miserably throughout the year,” a local said.

According to locals this higher secondary was upgraded in 1999 and even after more than two decades the space crunch has not come into focus of authorities.

“Most of the higher secondary schools that were upgraded along with Zachaldara higher secondary have been elevated to college level and this school is still craving for basic facilities,” said Owais Ahmad from Zachaldara.

The lack of play ground and laboratory is giving a tough time to students. A student of class 12th with science subject questioned that without laboratory how can they complete practical portion.

Chief Education Officer Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani acknowledged the fact of hardships being faced by students. He said that 9 kanals of land and a building of Zachaldara higher secondary is under occupation of security forces which is not allowing department to go for augmentation of accommodation.

“We have taken up the issue with Director School Education Kashmir and hopefully some concrete and tangible steps would be taken soon,” said Fani.

On being asked about the dearth of staff he said that within few days make shift arrangements would be made.