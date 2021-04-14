Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 12:48 AM

6 vehicles seized for illegal mining in Bandipora: Police

‘Bootlegger arrested in Anantnag’
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 12:48 AM

Six vehicles used in transportation of illegally-extracted raw materials were seized in Bandipora while a bootlegger was arrested in Anantnag, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police along with the teams of Geology and Mining department conducted raids on different streams across north Kashmir’s Bandipora district to check illegal extraction and transportation of raw materials.

Trending News
Representational Photo

2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Khankah reopens at Shahnagri Handwara

Greater Kashmir

Large scale bamboo drive initiated in Bhadarwah

Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition concludes at KU

It said that during the raids, six vehicles (tippers) were seized from Turkpora Bandipora and SK Bala Ajas. The statement said that these vehicles were being used in transportation of illegally-extracted raw materials.

It said that the drivers fled from the spot. The statement said that Police also arrested a bootlegger Mukhtar Ahmad Shah of Lok Bawan Larkipora in Anantnag and recovered five bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

A case under FIR No 90/2021 has been registered against him at Police Station Anantnag.

Latest News

A spiritual Journey

Representational Photo

2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Greater Kashmir

Religious teachers commissioned as JCOs at Pune

Greater Kashmir

Traffic Police challans 16 vehicles

The J&K Police statement said that during investigation it was learnt that he had kept illicit liquor at his rented house at Chee, Anantnag following which Police raided the place and recovered 40 more bottles of illicit liquor in presence of a magistrate.

Related News