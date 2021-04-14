6 vehicles seized for illegal mining in Bandipora: Police

Six vehicles used in transportation of illegally-extracted raw materials were seized in Bandipora while a bootlegger was arrested in Anantnag, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police along with the teams of Geology and Mining department conducted raids on different streams across north Kashmir’s Bandipora district to check illegal extraction and transportation of raw materials.

It said that during the raids, six vehicles (tippers) were seized from Turkpora Bandipora and SK Bala Ajas. The statement said that these vehicles were being used in transportation of illegally-extracted raw materials.

It said that the drivers fled from the spot. The statement said that Police also arrested a bootlegger Mukhtar Ahmad Shah of Lok Bawan Larkipora in Anantnag and recovered five bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

A case under FIR No 90/2021 has been registered against him at Police Station Anantnag.

The J&K Police statement said that during investigation it was learnt that he had kept illicit liquor at his rented house at Chee, Anantnag following which Police raided the place and recovered 40 more bottles of illicit liquor in presence of a magistrate.