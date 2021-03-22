Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
6 years on Kupwara bridge incomplete

The residents of Tanzo Mohalla Hirri Payeen are protesting against the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department for failing to complete the under-construction bridge in their area, resulting in severe hardships to the inhabitants.

The residents said that the work on the bridge sanctioned six years ago had been left half way.

They said that the bridge once completed would give a boost to horticulture sector and connect 25 villages while several areas of Handwara including Vilgam and Tarathpora could become accessible.

“The bridge could have significantly shortened the distance between several villages and helped commuters reach their respective destinations in the shortest-possible time,” an aggrieved youth said.

They said six years after the bridge was sanctioned only two pillars had been built.

The locals have sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara into the matter.

Assistant Executive Engineer Roads & Buildings Trehgam Sub Division Muhammad Altaf told Greater Kashmir that an amount of Rs 18 lakh had been sanctioned for the construction of the bridge of which Rs 10 lakh had already been utilised.

“The remaining work will be done by April end and the bridge will be thrown open for public by October end,” he said.

Altaf said that the approach roads on both sides of the bridge would also be repaired.

