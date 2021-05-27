Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 2:33 AM

6 youth prevented from joining militant ranks: Police

'7 militant associates arrested'
Representational Photo
Six youth were prevented from joining militant ranks while seven militant associates linked to Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit were arrested in Awantipora, Police said Thursday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during multiple raids, Police along with 42 RR of Army, and 180th and 130th Bn of CRPF apprehended six youth who were planning to join the militant ranks.
They have been identified as Aqib Ahmad Dobi, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Tral, Mufeez Ahmad Zargar, son of Muhammad Sayeed of Tral-e-Payeen, Saifullah Ahmad Shah, son of Ali Muhammad of Takiya Gulab Bagh Tral, Liyaqat Ahmad Khanday, son of Abdul Rashid of Amlar Tral, Shoaib Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Shafi of Chersoo Awantipora and Bilal Ahmad Zaboo, son of Farooq Ahmad of Tral-e-Bala.
Police said that along with other forces it also busted a militant module by arresting seven militant associates linked with JeM.
They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, son of Abdul Salam of Pinglish Tral, Adil Hussain Sheikh, son of Ghulam Hassan, Muhammad Iqbal Baba son of Haji Mohammad Aslam of Tral-e-Bala, Yasir Amin Dar son of Mohammad Amin of Noorabad Tral-e-Bala, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, son of Muhammad Subhan, Ubaid Ahmad Mir son of Muhammad Amin of  Batagund Tral and Adil Rashid Bhat son of Abdul Rashid of Kranzbal Tral.
In this connection, Police registered a case under FIR No 51/2021 at Police Station Tral.

