UPDATED: May 14, 2021, 8:33 PM

60 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,027 fresh cases in J&K

The fresh fatalities comprise 39 in Jammu division and 21 in Kashmir.
A body of patient who died of COVID-19 being laid down to offer funeral prayers in Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 60 single-day COVID-19 deaths while new cases witnessed a relative dip at 3,027.

As per the government data, 1,516 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,511 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 60 fresh fatalities, 39 of them have been reported in Jammu while 21 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,027.

The overall death toll comprises 1,656 in Kashmir and 1,371 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,2001 active cases in J&K,- 32,646 in Kashmir and 19,355 in Jammu.

A total of 3,814 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,81,762.

