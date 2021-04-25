Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 11:29 PM

600 loaded LMVs, HMVs await Srinagar-Leh highway reopening

Traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway disrupted
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 11:29 PM
Srinagar-Leh highway covered with mounds of snow. File photo
Srinagar-Leh highway covered with mounds of snow. File photo

Around 600 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) loaded mostly with essential commodities are waiting reopening of the Srinagar-Leh highway.

These vehicles including trucks laden with essential commodities like vegetables, fruits and other food items have reached different areas of Ganderbal district including Wussan, Kangan, Gund and Sonamarg and are waiting for the reopening of the Srinagar-Leh highway. The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed again for vehicular movement a day after it was connected on April 18.

Trending News
File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ Mithal orders virtual hearings at J&K, Ladakh courts till May 15

Bed being set-up at Indoor stadium Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [GK Photo]

COVID-19 emergency centre set up at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Duo arrested with grenades in north Kashmir's Uri: police

Paramedics handling the body of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK

Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

The decision to allow vehicles on the highway was taken in view of the shortage of essential commodities in Kargil due to the continuous closure of Srinagar-Leh highway since December last year. An official said that the decision to allow further traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway would be taken after assessing the condition of the road. Meanwhile, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was disrupted after the intervals due to triggering of shooting stones at Maroog and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban.

After clearing the shooting stones and landslides, vehicular traffic was restored on the highway and vehicles were allowed towards Kashmir.

(With inputs from M M Parvaiz in Ramban)

Tagged in
Related News