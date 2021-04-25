600 loaded LMVs, HMVs await Srinagar-Leh highway reopening

Around 600 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) loaded mostly with essential commodities are waiting reopening of the Srinagar-Leh highway.

These vehicles including trucks laden with essential commodities like vegetables, fruits and other food items have reached different areas of Ganderbal district including Wussan, Kangan, Gund and Sonamarg and are waiting for the reopening of the Srinagar-Leh highway. The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed again for vehicular movement a day after it was connected on April 18.

The decision to allow vehicles on the highway was taken in view of the shortage of essential commodities in Kargil due to the continuous closure of Srinagar-Leh highway since December last year. An official said that the decision to allow further traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway would be taken after assessing the condition of the road. Meanwhile, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was disrupted after the intervals due to triggering of shooting stones at Maroog and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban.

After clearing the shooting stones and landslides, vehicular traffic was restored on the highway and vehicles were allowed towards Kashmir.

(With inputs from M M Parvaiz in Ramban)