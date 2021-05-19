62 COVID-19 deaths, 3,969 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,969 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,594 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,375 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the 62 fresh fatalities, 39 of them have been reported in Jammu division while 23 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,355.

The overall death toll comprises 1,784 in Kashmir and 1,571 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,0494 active cases in J&K,- 29,522 in Kashmir and 20,972 in Jammu.

A total of 4,338 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 2,02,039.