621 cases, 14 COVID deaths in J&K

Even as a significant drop in the positive percentage of samples tested in J&K in the past 24 hours has been recorded, no major change has been seen in the number of casualties due to the viral infection.

Today, 621 people tested positive and 14 covid19 related deaths were recorded in J&K. Official data revealed that in the past 24 hours, 20492 COVID19 tests were carried out in the UT. The positive percentage of samples tested during this period was found to be 3 percent, which is far lower than the positive percentage of the samples tested in the previous week. In the week gone by, over 6 percent of samples were found positive.

A health official said that positive percentage has been fluctuating over the past week but the trend of the week gone by, from 01 October to 07 October, showed that 1,39,017 tests have been carried out in the two divisions of J&K. “Of these, 6027 samples have been found positive – 4.3 percent”.

In the month of September, 5.6 percent of the samples tested were found positive. The drop of more than 1 percent in the positives, a health official said, was a significant one. He hoped that further drop in positive percentage would be seen in October.

However, as per official bulletin on the pandemic, 101 deaths have taken place due to COVID19 in the first week of October.

Today, 7 deaths each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir divisions. A health official said, three casualties that took place in Kashmir division in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday evening were from Srinagar district. The deceased were all males aged 70 years. Two of them were admitted at SMHS Hospital and were from Shalimar and Rainawari areas. One patient was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital and hailed from Khanyar area.

A 56 year old male from Prichoo Pulwama admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 65 year old male from Pampore Pulwama admitted at SMHS Hospital also lost the battle with COVID19 today.

A 60 year old female from Bonyar Baramulla and a 60 year old male from Deedarpora Kupwara, both admitted at SKIMS Soura passed away today.

Today, 361 cases in Kashmir and 260 in Jammu were reported positive.

A health official said 147 of the cases detected today in Kashmir division had mild to severe symptoms. He said 53 randomly taken samples from various “high-footfall” areas tested positive in Kashmir. In addition, 57 contacts traced by surveillance teams also tested positive.

In addition, 7 pregnant women also tested positive. Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said that till date 1653 pregnant women in Kashmir division have tested positive.

District-wise break-up of cases reported today was: Srinagar 143, Budgam 51, Baramulla 50, Pulwama 25, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 20, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 22, Kulgam 5, Shopian 12.

In Jammu division, 83 cases were reported from district Jammu.

Today, 2188 cases were reported to have recovered from COVID19, the highest single day recoveries till date. The total number of recoveries reached 67684 – 83.4 percent of reported cases.