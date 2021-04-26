633 violators fined, 6 FIRs registered, 17 arrested

Police in its efforts to implement COVID-19 guidelines strictly have arrested 17 persons in the last 24 hours, lodged 06 FIRs and also realized the fine to the tune of Rs 98,850 from 633 people for violating the guidelines/rules.

According to a statement issued here, the J&K Police has been organizing several public awareness drives, interaction programmes, distribution of masks, public announcements and distribution of pamphlets across Kashmir.

“Budgam Police today held a review meeting with the imams and religious leaders regarding adherence to the COVID-19 containment measures to be followed in Masajid,” the statement reads.

The meeting was chaired by SSP BudgamTahirSaleem and DySPHqrsBudgam in which imams of Budgam Town, Humhama and Soibugh area participated. Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/guidelines/protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall remain continue throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.