Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:30 AM

64 more COVID19 cases in J&K; no new fatality

Representational Image
No new COVID19 fatality was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, even as 64 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in J&K to 1,25,405, officials said.

Fifty three cases were from Kashmir division and 11 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 35 new cases, which includes 16 travellers.

While 10 districts did not report any fresh case, nine others saw new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases stands at 617 in J&K, while 1,22,837 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The death toll in J&K due to the pandemic is 1951.

