6400 students appear in CUCET-2020 from Kashmir

The three-day Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET-2020), conducted jointly by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) along with 18 other varsities across the country concluded successfully on Sunday.

Out of 9100 candidates who had applied for admission to various Postgraduate, Under Graduate /Five year Integrated, Research and Diploma programmes offered by the Central University of Kashmir and other Central Universities across India, about 6400 appeared in the entrance examination conducted at different centres across the Kashmir and Ladakh regions. The entrance test across all the centres was conducted according to the set COVID-19 protocol, for which the varsity’s health centre had put in place all the requisite arrangements including kits and sanitizers for staff and the students.

Vice-Chancellor, CUK, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director Admission, Prof. Parveen Pandit, inspected the test centres in Kashmir and expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the elaborate arrangements made for the tests. They expressed gratitude to all the institutions, observers, and faculty and field staff for their role in successful conduct of the examination.