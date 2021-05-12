65 new COVID-19 deaths in J&K for 2nd straight day, 4,509 more infected

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported record 65 new COVID-19 deaths for second straight day even as 4,509 fresh cases were also reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,750 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,759 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 65 fresh fatalities, 46 of them have been reported in Jammu while 19 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,912.

The overall death toll comprises 1,615 in Kashmir and 1,297 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,542 active cases in J&K,- 33,104 in Kashmir and 18,438 in Jammu.

A total of 3,603 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,74,953.