UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 2:48 AM

'66.26 lakh families to receive free 5 kg ration per person for May, June'

Representational Image

In addition to the normal quantity of NFSA ration, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has started distributing an additional free 5 kg of foodgrains per person for the months of May and June, 2021 through its PDS (ration ghats) among the 66.26 lakh AAY and NHH ration card holders in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement said that the additional 5 kg ration per person for two months was being distributed under Government of India’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

For the purpose, 33129.83 metric tinnes of food grains have been allocated for the month of May and June each.

The initiative would cover 8.86 lakh AAY and 57.40 lakh PHH beneficiaries.

