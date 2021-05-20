Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 7:17 PM

67 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,169 cases in J&K in 24 hours

41 of the fresh fatalities were reported in Jammu and 26 in Kashmir taking the J&K toll to 3,422.
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 67 COVID-19 deaths and 4,169 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,651 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,518 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the 67 fresh fatalities, 41 of them have been reported in Jammu division alone while 26 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,422.

The overall death toll comprises 1,810 in Kashmir and 1,612 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,0554 active cases in J&K,- 29,638 in Kashmir and 20,916 in Jammu.

A total of 4,042 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 2,06,081.

