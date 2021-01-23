67 SLUs distributed among weavers at Ganderbal

Under National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) scheme, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today distributed 67 Solar Lighting Units (SLUs) among the beneficiaries of Block Level Cluster, Alasteng, during a function organized by Weavers Service Centre Srinagar, here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC appreciated the department for working towards the upliftment of the weaver community and urged them to organise more such camps to make weavers aware about the prevailing welfare schemes being run by the department.

He also urged upon the weavers present there to take benefit from various schemes available with the department besides stressed upon them to adopt new technology and develop new designs so that the quality of products and their earning is improved.

Joint Director Handloom Development Department (HDD) Kashmir, Dr. NargisSuraya, Assistant Director HDD Ganderbal, Assistant Director Handicrafts Department Ganderbal, Assistant Director Weavers Service Centre Srinagar and other officials of the department were present on the occasion.