67th Cooperative Week celebrated

The Cooperative department on Thursday organised programmes to celebrate 67th All India Cooperative Week themed, “Cooperatives for Youth, Women and Weaker sections.”

The Department organized a programme at Budgam. On the occasion Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Societies, Javeed Ahmad Bagwhan unfurled the cooperative flag to mark the celebrations.

He urged upon the members to run societies more efficiently for more social and economic development of the rural population.

The department also organised a function at Bandipora during which Additional Registrar Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Mir unfurled the flag and interacted with the members of cooperative societies.

Deputy Registrar Bandipora, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik highlighted the role of Cooperative in the socio-economic upliftment of people.

An impressive function was organised at Kupwara to celebrate the Cooperative Week. The function was presided over by Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives.

He impressed upon all the stakeholders to work hard for revitalizing the vast infrastructure of cooperative societies and generate maximum avenues for the employment of unemployed educated youth.