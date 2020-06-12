Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 1:00 AM

68 COVID19 patients recover at JLNM hospital, discharged

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 1:00 AM
File Photo

At least 68 COVID19 patients including four new born babies were discharged from JLNM hospital here on Friday.

A statement said of the 68 patients 61 were from Srinagar districts and the other seven were from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“They were discharged after their repeat sample tested negative for COVID19,” said a statement.

It said 17 patients were discharged after their month stay at the hospital while 41 patients were discharged after 15 days. “All these patients were asymptomatic,” said the statement.

It said three pregnant women who were in their 2nd and3rd trimesters and another woman from Shopian who was COVID19 positive, with full term pregnancy and underwent LSCS, were among those who came negative.

“So far, 260 patients have been discharged from the JLNM hospital while 73 patients are still admitted at the hospital,” said the hospital.

