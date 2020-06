Sajjad Farooq Yatoo, owner of 7/11 Departmental Store at Sanatnagar here on Monday said some “mischievous elements” were circulating false reports that staff of the Store has tested positive for COVID19.

In a statement, Yatoo said it was totally baseless. “We are going to lodge a formal complaint with the Cyber Cell of J&K police to seek action against these mischievous elements who were spread the false reports,” he said.