'7 arrested, 7 tractors seized for illegal mineral extraction'

Seven persons were arrested and seven tractors seized during a drive on illegal mineral extraction in Nallah Tangawani and Madhumati in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that continuing its drive against the illegal mining of minerals in the district, Police conducted raids on different streams across the district to check illegal sand and boulders extraction and transportation.

It said that the raids were conducted and special police teams constituted at every police station and police post level.

The J&K Police statement said that Police raided Tangwani Nalla Garoora Aragam and Mahumati Nalla Bandipora and arrested seven persons and seized seven tractors.

It said that the vehicles were being used in transportation of illegally extracted minerals.

The statement said that FIRs under IPC and MMRD Act were registered at Police Station Aragam and Police Station Bandipora.