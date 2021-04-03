7 arrested for illegal mineral extraction in Bandipora

Bandipora police in North Kashmir on Sunday said that it seized 7 tractors and arrested 7 persons during a drive on illegal mineral extraction in Nallah Tangawani and Madhumati.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “continuing its drive against the illegal mining of minerals in the district today police conducted raids on different Nallah/streams across the district to check illegal sand /boulders extraction and transportation. The raids were conducted on the directions of SSP Bandipora Mohammad Zahid and special police teams were constituted at every police station /police post level for the said purpose”.

The spokesperson said, “police teams of PS Aragam headed by SHO PS Aragam and PS Bandipora under the supervision of DYSP HQRS Bandipora Mohammad Idress raided Tangwani Nalla Garoora Aragam and Mahumati Nalla Bandipora, seized 07 tractors and arrested 07 persons. The said vehicles were being used in transportation of minerals illegally extracted”.