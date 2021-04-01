7 arrested for illegal mining, transportation: Police

In a series of action against illegal mining activities, seven persons involved in illegal excavation and transportation of clay and sand were arrested and eight vehicles were seized in Budgam and Handwara, Police said Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Budgam, a Police party from Police Station Khansahab intercepted one JCB and three loaded tractors with illegally extracted sand and bajri.

It said that the drivers had been identified as Showkat Ahmed Sofi, Jasarat Hameed Baba and Showkat Ahmed Ganie, all residents of Dreygam Kasipora, Khansahab.

The statement said that they have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Khansahab where they remain in custody.

All the vehicles used in the commission of the crime have also been seized.

Accordingly, a case under FIR No 41/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Khansahab and investigation initiated.

The statement said that in Handwara a Police party from Police Post Langate raided different locations of Nalla Mawar and intercepted four vehicles loaded with illegally extracted clay and sand.

It said that the drivers have been identified as Muhammad Abdulla Mir and Abdul Rasheed Bhat, both residents of Lolab Gundmacher, Zahoor Ahmad of Prangroo and Waris Ahmad Mir of Langate.

The Police statement said that they have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.

It said that all vehicles used in the commission of the crime have also been seized.

The Police statement said that a case under FIR No 67/2021 under the relevant sections of the law had been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation initiated.