7 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Anantnag, Bandipora

Police have arrested seven drug peddlers in Baramulla, Anantnag and Bandipora. Huge consignment of contraband substance has also been recovered.

While giving details, a spokesperson of Baramulla police said that during a Naka laid at Tilgam Fresthar in Baramulla, a man identified as Issar Ahmad Magray, resident of Tilgam was asked to stop and during his search, 105 gram of charas was recovered from his possession. In this connection a case under NDPS act was registered against him.

In another incident, two persons identified as Muhammad Shafi Parray of Balkote Uri and Mukhtar Ahmad Parray of Jabalpur Uri were apprehended by the Boniyar police. On their disclosure another person identified as Matwali Ahmad of Hathlanga Uri was arrested by the police. Heroin like substance worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the arrested persons.

According to a statement, “a police party from Police Station Bijbehara at a checkpoint established at Tulkhan crossing intercepted two persons identified as Lateef Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Qasim Shah and Azad Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Shaban Shah, both residents of Nambal Mattan. On checking, the police party recovered 15 bottles of codeine phosphate. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.”

In this regard, a case FIR number 64/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Bijbehara and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, the arrested duo revealed that they have bought codeine phosphate from the house of one person namely Gh Hassan Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara. On this information, a team headed by SDPO Bijbehara under the close supervision of SSP Anantnag Shri Imtiyaz Hussain raided the location. During search, 1715 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from a 7 feet deep dumped pit near the kitchen garden. Investigation into the matter is going on and more arrests are expected.

Similarly in Bandipora, “Officers at a checkpoint established at Pethkote Bandipora intercepted a person identified as Abdul Rashid Gojer son of Abdul Rehman Gojer resident of Yali Pethkote. During checking, officers were able to recover huge quantity of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case FIR number 11/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pethkote and further investigation has been initiated.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the accused drug peddler was selling the drugs to youth of the area, especially in and around Mantrigan & Pethkote areas of Bandipora.