7 drug peddlers held, contraband substance recovered: Police

Police on Saturday said it arrested four drug peddlers in Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint established at Hari intercepted a person, Mukhtar Ahmad Rather of Hari Awantipora.

“During checking officers were able to recover a bag containing 15 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station Awantipora where he remains in custody,” said the statement.

A case (FIR No 79/2020) has been registered in the police station and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, officers at another checkpoint established at Kawani crossing intercepted three persons identified as Ghulam Muhammad Sheikh, Muhammad Amin Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir – all residents of Kawani.

“During their checking, officers were able to recover six kilograms of poppy straw from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station Awantipora where they remain in custody,” said the statement.

A case (FIR No 81/2020) has been registered in the police station and investigation taken up.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said the statement. “Our consistent action against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”

Meanwhile, a medical cum awareness camp was organized by IRP 20th Battalion at APC Parihaspora in collaboration with doctors of AYUSH team. Dr Iftikhar Hussain Gazi, Divisional Nodal Officer COVID19 explained importance of Ayush medicines aimed at “improving health by stimulating immunity booster. Commandant IRP, Baqar Samoon expressed gratitude to the Ayush team for organizing the camp.