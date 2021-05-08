7 forest smugglers booked under PSA

At least seven timber smugglers were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

An official said that District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya slapped PSA on seven forest smugglers.

“Besides causing enormous damage to the forests in the area, they were involved in attacks on the forest officials,” the official said.

He said recently two forest officials suffered grave injuries after they came under the attack of these smugglers.

Divisional Forest Officer, Shopian Muhammad Ayoub Shiekh said that the detainees were habitual smugllers and active for past many years in Romshi forest range.