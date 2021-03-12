Kashmir, Today's Paper
7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

Representational Pic

Seven associates of militant were arrested from south Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said Friday.

A Police official said that during a string of overnight raids on March 5 night, seven militant associates were arrested from Dachipora, Meemender and Vehil villages of the district.

He said that two hand grenades and other ammunition was recovered from their possession.

The official identified the arrested as Samiullah Chopan, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Ramiz Ahmad Wani, Raouf Ahmad Wani, Zahid Ahmad Wani, Faizan Ahmad Khan and Shahid Ahmad Rather.

