Seven more positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Monday, all the seven cases were reported from Leh district. 18 patients were discharged in Kargil from home isolation after recovering.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, CMO Leh received 7 positive sample reports from PGIMER Chandigarh on Monday.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh is now 146, out of these 116 are in Leh district and 30 in Kargil district.