7 years on, Sopore bridge incomplete, people suffer

Even after passage of seven years, the authorities have failed to complete construction of a bridge in Mahrajpora area of this town in north Kashmir.

According to locals, the project was approved in 2013 and the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had laid foundation stone of the bridge in December that year.

An official said the project was approved at Rs 16 crore of which Rs nine crore have been released till date.

However, the locals alleged the authorities have failed to complete even 15 percent of the work on the bridge. They said the work on the bridge was stopped many times during the past seven years, despite repeated assurance from the district authorities that the project would be completed in time.

A local said one the bridge was completed it would significantly shorten the distance between several areas of Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

“It will help commuters to reach their respective destinations in shortest possible time and also boost the trade,” said the local.

DGM, JKPCC Baramulla, Shabir Ahmad Najar said the work on bridge was stopped many years ago owing to the lack of funds.

He said they have issued fresh tenders for completion of the pending work on the bridge. “But there was less response. We will now re-issue the tenders,” he said.