70-year-old dies at Central Jail

A prisoner from central Kashmir’s Charar-i-Sharief town died in Central Jail here on Sunday, police said.

A police official said t0-year-old Ali Muhammad Kumar was lodged in jail since September 2019 in a case related to the death of her daughter-in-law by suicide.

Superintendent of Police, Central Jail said the body was in possession of police. “Once the reports of his COVID19 test comes, we will go for autopsy and hand over the body to legal heirs,” the SP said. “Preliminarily reports suggest he died of heart attack.”

An official said the detainee was being regularly taken to doctors at SKIMS here. “He was shifted to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the official. He said Kumar was arrested in the case related to death of his daughter-in-law after she committed suicide.