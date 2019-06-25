Kashmir
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 25, 2019, 7:04 PM

700 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years: Govt

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 25, 2019, 7:04 PM
Security forces at gunfight site in Achabal area of Anantnag district on Monday. Pic:Mir Wasim/GK

More than 700 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three years, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 113 militants were killed between January and June 16 this year, 257 were killed in 2018, 213 in 2017 and 150 in 2016, taking the total number of those killed during the period to 733, it said.

Trending News

Bill on J&K reservation in LS

Ready to carry forward Vajpayee's dialogue legacy: BJP

Talks must be held with Hurriyat: Farooq Abdullah

Mehbooba welcomes Hurriyat's readiness to talk

As many as 112 civilians have also lost their lives during this period in the state.

Of them, 15 had died in 2016, 40 in 2017, 39 in 2018 and 18 between January and June 16, this year.

“The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. This has resulted in corresponding change in the number of such incidents, including casualties,” Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Latest News

Sex racket busted in Rajouri, two women among three held

Brian Lara admitted in hospital with chest pain

Leopard strays from forest in Jammu and Kashmir, captured by wildlife dept

Crackdown launched on illegal selling of tobacco products in Srinagar

Security forces, he said, keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to militants and initiate action against them.

Tagged in , ,
Related News