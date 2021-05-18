Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 7:41 PM

71 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,967 cases in J&K in a day

39 of the fresh fatalities were reported in Jammu division while 32 occured in Kashmir.
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 71 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,967 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,263 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,704 in Jammu.

Of the 71 fresh fatalities, 39 of them have been reported in Jammu division while 32 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,293.

The overall death toll comprises 1,761 in Kashmir and 1,532 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,0925 active cases in J&K,- 29,904in Kashmir and 21,021 in Jammu.

Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

A total of 3,823 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,97,701.

