71 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,967 cases in J&K in a day

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 71 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,967 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,263 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,704 in Jammu.

Of the 71 fresh fatalities, 39 of them have been reported in Jammu division while 32 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,293.

The overall death toll comprises 1,761 in Kashmir and 1,532 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,0925 active cases in J&K,- 29,904in Kashmir and 21,021 in Jammu.

A total of 3,823 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,97,701.