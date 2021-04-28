73 FIRs against violators of 144 CrPC during restrictions

Srinagar Police have registered 73 FIRs U/S 188/269 IPC for violation of 144 CrPC restrictions imposed on assembly of people within Municipal limits of city due to prevailing Covid pandemic.

In a statement, police said violations of section 144 were observed at multiple places in the city and police booked the violators in large numbers. Earlier in the day, various officers of Srinagar Police including SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary conducted checking for violations at multiple places in the city. “Srinagar Police have requested the citizens of the city to follow the Govt. advisories/orders strictly in order to have an appropriate response against COVID-19 from the community side,” the statement said.