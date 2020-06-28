77% students clear class 12 exams in Jammu

More than 77.38 percent students have cleared the class 12 exams for which the results were announced on Sunday.

As per the figures released Board of School Education (BOSE), around 33,779 students from Arts, science and commerce streams appeared in the exams of which 26,139 students have been declared as qualified.

The pass percentage of private schools has improved by 11.93 percent, from 73 percent last year to 85 percent. Similarly the pass percentage of the government schools has improved by 17 percent from 55.70 percent in 2019 to 73 percent this year.

As per the figures, 9,100 students have secured distinction while 10,653 students have been awarded first division and 5,714 students have qualified examination with second division.

Also, 672 students have passed the exam in third division while 6,618 students have will have to reappear in the exams for different subjects.

A total of 1,022 students have failed to qualify any of the subjects. Another 24 students have been shown disputed eligibility while 44 students have been marked as absent. Besides, cases of unfair means have been registered against72 students.

In Arts stream, the overall pass percentage of girl students is 74 while 57 percent of the boys who have qualified the exams. The pass percentage of boys in Commerce stream is 85 while as 95 percent girls have qualified the exams.

The overall pass percentage of boys in Science stream is 81 against 89 percent girls who have qualified the exams.

Meanwhile, as many as 138 students have shared top 10 positions including the students from government schools.

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta said around 44 students from government schools have figured in the merit list.

As per the figures, around 82 students including 26 students from government schools have secured top 10 positions in Arts, Home Science and Commerce streams respectively.

The first position in Science stream is shared by five students including three from government schools who have scored 493 of the total 500 marks.

The second position is shared by four students including one from government schools who have obtained 492 marks. The third position has been shared by three students including two from government schools. All of them have scored 491 marks.

A total of 27 students including two students from government schools have shared the first 10 position in Commerce stream. The first three positions are bagged by three students including one from government school who have scored 492, 490 and 489 marks respectively.

In Home Science, all the first seven positions have been bagged by students of government schools.

In Arts stream, the first 10 positions have been shared by 22 students including nine from government schools. The first three positions are shared by three students including two from government schools. They have scored 495, 493 and 491 marks respectively.