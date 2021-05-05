79,490 COVID vaccine doses administered in Kupwara

A total of 79,490 COVID vaccine doses have been administered to people in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district of which 65,367 have been administered first dose while 14,123 as second dose.

A senior official said that those administered vaccines include health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens.

“A total of 47,358 persons above the age of 45 have been administered first dose of COVID vaccine while 3092 were administered second dose and the process is going on at full swing across the district,” he said.

The official said that the total requirement of doses for persons above the age of 45 stands at 2,49,722 while as a total of 3,83,502 doses were required for the age group between 18-44.

“The number of doses administered to the people would have increased had the vaccine been not out of stock for several days in recent past,” he said.

Meanwhile, people across the district on Wednesday complained about the shortage of COVID vaccines at the designated vaccination centers, forcing many of them to return unvaccinated.

“One can imagine the scenario at vaccination centers situated in rural areas as the vaccine is not available at District Hospital Handwara. I fail to understand why adequate supply of vaccines have not been kept available at this health institute,” said JavidZargar of Handwara.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that the situation in the district was not as worrisome as in other districts.

“Unless civic sense does develops among the citizens, this pandemic will not lose its grip. People need to rise to the occasion by following all SoPs to contain the virus,” he said.

About the shortage of vaccines across the district, he said now that the administration had decided to provide vaccines to all districts on alternate days, the problem seems to have been redressed.