8.91 lakh saplings planted over 585 ha forest land in South Kashmir

Around 8.91 lakh plants of different species have been planted over an area of 585 hectares of forest land in the Forest Divisions of South Kashmir viz, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Awantipora and Lidder during last financial year 2020-21.

The information was given in a review meeting chaired by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCF), Kashmir, FarooqGillani. He also held a detailed tour of South Kashmir and also held the inspection of ongoing and completed developmental works during 2020-21 taken up by the Forest Department in South Kashmir.

Tawheed Ahmad Deva, Conservator of Forests, South Circle, DFO Anantnag, Lidder, Kulgam, Awantipora, Shopian Forest Divisions attended the meeting.

During the course of review meeting, it was revealed that 47,000 plants of different species were also planted during last financial year 2020-21 by the Forest Department South Circle in collaboration with various institutions by way of participation of College/ School Students and local youth.

The different works of Kulgam and Shopian including Sedew Forest side were also inspected by the APCCF Kashmir alongwith other construction works which are also going on at present in the Division.

The protection scenario of the South Circle was also discussed in the meeting and instructions were passed to DFO’s of South Circle and other officers of sister wings of the Department who were present in the meeting to tackle the incidents of forest damages in the vulnerable areas of Mattan, Kuthar, Shopian and Daksum on priority basis. In the review meeting, the emphasis were also laid on proper coordination between Forest Department and its allied sister wings viz, Forest Protection Force, Wild Life Protection Department, State Forest Corporation and directions were also passed to work in synergy for the best protection of forests.

Besides, plantation drive was also carried out by APCCF alongwith Officers/ officials of Aharbal Development Authority, Tourism Department and senior officers of the district Kulgam at Aharbal by way of planting of different species especially Conifer plants.