8 arrested for illegal mining in Handwara

Police have arrested eight persons and seized eight vehicles in Handwara for illegal mining activities and transportation of raw materials. In a statement the police said that Officers from Police Post Langate “arrested eight persons and seized eight vehicles bearing registration/chasis numbers JK05E-6247, JK05G-4142, JK13E-2804, JK18- 6011, JK09-4712, JK05F-3903, NHN36305ZKH47955 & NHN363002KN490769 which were being used to transport raw materials illegally extracted from NallahMawar.”