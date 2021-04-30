8 cases registered against lockdown violations in Baramulla

Police on Friday registered eight cases against the lockdown violators and warned others to strictly adhere to the lockdown so that its aim was achieved.

A Police spokesman said that at least eight persons which include shopkeepers and riders were found violating lockdown.

He said violators had been booked under the relevant law.

“The violators were found running their business beyond the allotted time. Besides, some persons were found operating their vehicles without justified reason. An action has been taken against all of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown was enforced by the authorities across Baramulla district on Friday.

The emergency services were allowed to operate throughout the district.

Top Police officials including the DIG Baramulla and SSP Baramulla were seen monitoring the situation themselves.

The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla also visited different locations to oversee the COVID-19 lockdown.