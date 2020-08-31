Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 2:21 AM

8 civilians injured in Baramulla grenade explosion

Police post attacked in Sopore
Eight civilians were injuries in a grenade attack by suspected militants on an army convoy in this district on Monday, police said.

A police official said the grenade aimed at an army convoy missed the target and exploded on the road causing injuries to eight civilians.

 The injured have been identified as Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Muhammad Afroz Ganaie, Abdul Samad, Iqra Nazir, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Tariq Ahmad Chopan, Muhammad Ayoub Zahoor Ahmad Lone and Ishtiyaq Ahmad.

The injured were shifted to a Primary Health Centre and Baramulla District Hospital wherefrom two were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Medical Superintendent Baramulla Hospital, Dr Syed Masood said, “We received five persons who had sustained splinter injuries. Two of them have been shifted to a Srinagar hospital.”

SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said the incident took place when an army convoy was passing in the old town area.

Meanwhile, suspected militants hurled a grenade at plaza police post near Bus Stand Sopore. However no one was injured in the attack. Reports said following the blast some gunshots were also heard.

With Ghulam Muhammad in Sopore

