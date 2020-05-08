8 COVID19 patients recover in Shopian, discharged

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in Shopian district came down to 63 on Thursday with eight patients discharged from the hospital after their recovery from the disease. They were sent to administrative quarantine by the district administration Shopian.

The patients had significantly responded to the treatment at the COVID19 designated hospital and subsequently recovered.

A total of 98 persons had tested positive in the district and had been admitted to the designated COVID19 hospitals. The remaining 63 are being “treated” at the designated hospital. The discharged patients were seen off by medical superintendent and other concerned to boost their confidence and do away with any social stigma.