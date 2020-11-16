8 die of COVID19, 390 test positive

Eight people died due to COVID19 on Monday, two among them without any underlying illness and in their fifties. Due to decrease in sampling, 390 people were reported positive for coronavirus.

A 53-year-old man from Nishat Srinagar admitted at SKIMS Soura died today. A doctor working at the hospital said the deceased was otherwise a healthy individual but had developed severe COVID19 symptoms recently.

“He was tested and was found positive after he had fever and breathlessness,” he said adding that the patient had pneumonia in both lungs. The patient was admitted for 12 days.

Another 55-year-old man from Amdakadal Srinagar admitted at SKIMS Soura died after three weeks of testing positive. The patient was admitted with COVID19 pneumonia and did not improve despite treatment. A doctor at SKIMS said the patient had no ailment other than the complication caused by the viral infection.

Srinagar had its third casualty in the 24 hours preceding Monday when a 65-year-old man from Hazratbal area died at SMHS Hospital. The patient was admitted four days ago and was hypertensive. A 65-year-old woman from Wuyan Pulwama also succumbed at SMHS Hospital. A 75-year-old woman from Khan Sahib Budgam passed away at the same hospital. Both these patients had pneumonia caused by the viral disease.

Three casualties were reported on Monday from Jammu division.

The death toll caused by SARS-CoV2, as per the government reached 1597 today. In November, 119 people in J&K have died due to complications caused by the disease.

On Monday, 390 people were confirmed to have SARS-CoV2 infection. The number was the lowest since November 2.

OSD to Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Qazi Haroon said that the low number of cases was due to the plummeted testing on Sunday.

“We had only 3695 Rapid Antigen Tests on Sunday, reports of which were included in Monday’s tally,” he said.

As per the official bulletin on the pandemic, 15,016 tests were carried out in J&K in 24 hours. Of these, 2.6 percent samples were found positive. Kashmir division had 2409 people testing positive while Jammu had 150 new cases. In Kashmir division, 112 cases were from Srinagar, 58 from Baramulla, Budgam 20, Ganderbal 13, Kupwara and Bandipora 11 each, Pulwama eight, Anantnag 4 and Kulgam 3. Jammu district had 97 cases today.

A total of 482 people recovered from COVID19 on Monday, taking the recovery number to 95,834 – 93 percent of the total (1,03,009) cases.

Of the 5588 active cases, 679 were admitted at hospitals, the government said.