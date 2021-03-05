Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:08 AM

8 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, Awantipora

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:08 AM
Representational Photo
Acting tough against social crimes, Police have arrested eight gamblers and seized ?33,040/- stake money from their possession.

In a statement police said, “A police party of Police Station Sumbal raided a gambling site at village Pushwari Naidkhai Sumbal after following an input about gambling activities and apprehended 04 gamblers. They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Sopore, Zahoor  Ahmad  Dar resident of Hajin, Mohd Abdullah  Dar and Gh Nabi Najar both resident of Naidkhai. Officers have seized playing cards and stake money of ?28,100/- from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Sumbal where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 26/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sumbal and investigation has been initiated.”

Similarly in Awantipora, “a police party of Police Station Khrew raided a gambling site at village Mandakpal Khrew after following an input about gambling activities and apprehended 04 gamblers. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Ganie   resident of Kronchu Pampore, Khurshid Ahmad Mochi resident of Laroo Kakapora, Waseem Ahmad Sheikh resident of Kakapora and Mohammad Shafi Ganie resident of Mandekpaul. Officers have seized playing cards and stake money of ?4940/- from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Khrew where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 08/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khrew and investigation has been initiated.”

Meanwhile, police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police said, “officers at a checkpoint established at Pampore area intercepted one person identified as Mohammad Younis Masoodi resident of Baghender Pampore.  During checking, officers were able to recover 8Kgs of Poppy straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Pampore where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 25/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.

