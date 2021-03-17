Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:54 AM

8 IFS officers promoted

The government Wednesday ordered promotion of eight Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers.

In an order, the Forest, Ecology and Environment department sanctioned the promotion of RoshanJaggi, BK Singh, JigmetTikpa, and Suresh Kumar Gupta to the rank of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (level-16 of pay matrix).

It also sanctioned the promotion of S Rakesh Kumar, Dr B Balaji and Samuel Changkija to the rank and grade of Super Time Scale-II (Chief Conservator of Forests) – level 14 of pay matrix with effect from 1st January 2021. Meanwhile, Showkat Ali Choudhary has also been granted selection grade (level-13 of pay matrix) with effect from 1st January 2021.

