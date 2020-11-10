8 injured in Handwara accident

Eight persons were injured in a road accident when two vehicles collided at Tutigund village of north Kashmir’s Handwara Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that the accident occurred on the Kupwara-Sopore highway after an Eco (JK03D-1656) and an Alto 800 (JK09B-9881) collided head on at Tutigund, resulting in injuries to eight persons travelling in these vehicles.

Soon after the accident, locals and Police evacuated the injured including a woman to District Hospital Handwara for treatment.

The injured persons have been identified as Muhammad Asif Peer, son of Ghulam Hassan Peer; Abdul MajeedMagray, son of Ghulam Muhammad; Safoora Begum, wife of Abdul Majeed and Irshad Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Muhammad, all residents of KandiHandwara.

The other injured were identified as Firdous Ahmad Sofi, son of Abdul Gaffar of Ashpore; AamirManzoorGanie, son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie of Hangah; Abdul Hameed Lone, son of GhulamRasool of Radbugh and Rayees Ahmad War, son of Muhammad Jameel of Lawoosa.