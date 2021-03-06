8-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 5:09 PM

An eight-year-old boy was on Saturday mauled to death by street dogs in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the street dogs attacked Azhar Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad of Pingelan village near the family’s agricultural field.

The locals tried to save the boy, but couldn’t rescue him on time as he received severe injuries, they said.

They further added that he was rushed to District Hospital Pulwama where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A doctor from the hospital said that the boy had suffered critical injuries in his neck and head and that they couldn’t save him due to heavy blood loss.

