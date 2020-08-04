Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: August 5, 2020, 1:24 AM

8-year-old girl hit by car battles for life

Family accuses ‘case being hushed up’
Representational Pic

An eight-year-old girl is battling for her life after being hit by a car on last Saturday at Sarai-Dangerpora village here.

Nahida, a student of Al-Anjum Educational Institute, was coming out of her uncle’s house on Eid day in the afternoon when a speedy car hit her, injuring her grievously.

She is presently being treated at Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital, but the chances of her survival are bleak, according to the doctors.

“She has suffered severe head injury resulting in massive internal bleeding on right side of her brain,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, the family alleged that the police were “hushing up” the case. “The accused boy who was driving his father’s car hasn’t been charged or arrested and he is roaming freely,” said a family member.

“I have multiple witnesses, who have identified the boy from nearby Mughgund. He was driving his father’s car at very high speed when he ran over my niece,” said Aijaz Ahmad Khan, uncle of the victim. “Police are being lenient on him. He continues to roam freely and upload pictures on social media.”

Khan said the family of the boy, who is a minor, had even visited hospital and “offered money.” “We only want Justice,” he said.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik said the police was not hushing up the case. “The vehicle has been seized and father (of the boy) has been arrested,” the SSP said.

He said police have also registered a case. “In case of the Juvenile (boy), we have added up whatever sections are required,” the SSP said.

