Eighty new COVID19 cases were reported in this north Kashmir on Friday including 40 cases from Gurez Valley.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez said 20 of the 40 new cases COVID patients were from army.

The BMO said 12 of the 30 beds in the designated COVID health facility in Gurez were already occupied.

According to an official, the district has a total of 127 COVID19 cases while as 66 patients have recovered including 12 patients who were discharged on Friday.