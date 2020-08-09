80 new COVID19 cases in Bandipora

At least 80 new COVID19 cases were reported from this district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to over 1,022.

As per the official data, of the 80 new cases, at least 30 are non-locals. The rise in the COVID cases among non-locals have made people apprehensive as many non-local skilled and non-skilled person are working here as masons, carpenters and labourers.

In the past two days, 132 COVID19 cases have been reported from the district.

On Friday, the administration had declared nine more areas as red zones amid the rise in the cases. The district has 393 active cases while 611 persons have recovered from the infection. Bandipora has also recorded 18 COVID19 deaths – 10 from Sumbal, seven from main Bandipora and one from Gurez.