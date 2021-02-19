Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:15 AM

81 new COVID cases in JK

Representational Photo
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 1,25,715, even as no new death due to the virus was reported in the Union Territory, officials said.

Twenty-two of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 59 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 31 new cases, including 17 travellers.

While 10 districts did not report any fresh cases, Jammu (12) and Udhampur (10) were only other districts to register new infections in double digits. The number of active cases stands at 702 in the UT, while 1,23,059 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the officials said.

