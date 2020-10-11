'850 MW Ratle project to become reality soon'

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha took a comprehensive review of the status of various projects of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Jammu and Kashmir, during a meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

With the intervention of the LG, modalities have been finalized for the upcoming 850-MW new joint venture Ratle project which will augment the existing generation capacity in the region. The meeting also decided that the supplementary MoU will be finalized through joint discussions between Union Ministry of Power, J&K government, JKSPDC and NHPC.

Threadbare discussions were held to fast-track the execution of the upcoming Pakal Dul, Kiru, and Kwar projects. Cumulatively, the projects will generate 6298 MW at the cost of Rs 54593 core, substantially enhancing the generation capacity in the region.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NHPC Limited, AK Singh briefed the LG regarding the details of commissioned and generation capacity of NHPC’s power stations across J&K, besides the present status of the NHPC projects under execution in the UT.

The LG was briefed about the completed projects of NHPC in J&K and their generation capacity including Power Stations of Salal (Stage I & II), 690 MW; URI-I, 480 MW; Dulhasti, 390 MW; Sewa II, 120 MW; Uri II, 240 MW and Kishanganga, 330 MW; collectively generating 2250 MW. The LG issued on the spot directions for completion of ongoing projects and called for better synergy between agencies for making J&K a power surplus region in the country.

Stressing on speedy completion of the projects, the LG directed the officers for completion of all projects within the set timelines. He also asked the NHPC functionaries to take innovative measures and explore various conventional and non-conventional sources for the development of hydropower sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; AK Singh, CMD, NHPC; V K Maini, Executive Director, NHPC; Deepak Saigal, GM, Nodal Officer, Rattle; AK Choudhary, Managing Director, Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPL) and other senior functionaries of NHPC, PDD and CVPPL attended the meeting.